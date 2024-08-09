Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1382 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Thai Union Group Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Thai Union Group Public has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.

