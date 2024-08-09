Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1382 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Thai Union Group Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Thai Union Group Public has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
Thai Union Group Public Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Union Group Public
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.