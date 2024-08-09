The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
BWIN opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.
In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
