The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

BWIN opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BWIN. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

