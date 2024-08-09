The Goldman Sachs Group Increases TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $20.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

