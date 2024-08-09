The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Cut to Hold at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

HCKT stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $704.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $1,799,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 144,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 488,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

