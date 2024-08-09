The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $30.92. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 24,604 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $864.42 million, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,578,000. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,403,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 679.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

