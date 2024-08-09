The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lifted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $413,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 20.6% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 49.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.18.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $218.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.90. The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

