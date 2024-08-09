The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 1,905.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,167,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Timken Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TKR opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

