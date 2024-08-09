Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to “Hold” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

TBPH stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

