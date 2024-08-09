Tidal Investments LLC Sells 398 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,167,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

