Tidal Investments LLC Sells 734 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in InterDigital by 3,547.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 38,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $140.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

