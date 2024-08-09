Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $88.15

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.15, but opened at $83.01. Tidewater shares last traded at $86.20, with a volume of 314,316 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Get Tidewater alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tidewater

Tidewater Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.10 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total transaction of $18,295,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533,037 shares in the company, valued at $272,605,441.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total transaction of $18,295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,605,441.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,156.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,909 shares of company stock valued at $54,277,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 6,322.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.