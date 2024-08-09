TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares during the last quarter. XN LP grew its position in TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 812,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,998,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,999,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $116.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -115.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $120.08.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

