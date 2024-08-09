Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $26.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

TOST stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,352 shares of company stock worth $9,381,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Toast by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 1,542.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,846 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Toast by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

