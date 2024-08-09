Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $111.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.27 on Friday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 220.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 187.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 35.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

