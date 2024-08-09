Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Strong-Buy

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.15. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Traeger by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 805,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Traeger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 304,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

