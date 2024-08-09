TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,231.12 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,281.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,234.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a net margin of 21.83%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,708 shares of company stock valued at $137,640,845. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.