Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $234.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $234.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

TRV opened at $211.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.21. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

