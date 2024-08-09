Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,033,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,915,677.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $228,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $10.49 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.