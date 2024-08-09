Trent G. Kamke Sells 182 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 182 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $14,891.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,181.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $91.76.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,900,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

