Trex Company, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80. Trex has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 176.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 39.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,375,000 after buying an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Trex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 36,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

