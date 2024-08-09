Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Trimble also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.670-2.810 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.54 on Friday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

