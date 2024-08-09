Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Lowered to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Trimble stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 96.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

