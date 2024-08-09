Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Announces Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.92) EPS.

Trinseo stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

