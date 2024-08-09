Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $14.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $131,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after buying an additional 304,975 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,292,087 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after buying an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after buying an additional 1,549,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

