Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $14.21. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 671,604 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRIP. UBS Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,887,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $27,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,625 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 591,251 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

