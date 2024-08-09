TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) PT Lowered to $12.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.09 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.49 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TrueBlue by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 587,427 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $1,557,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

