Truist Financial Downgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Hold

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

