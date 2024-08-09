Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

