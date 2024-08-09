UBS Group Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,423.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.19.

TDG stock opened at $1,231.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,281.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,234.04. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,708 shares of company stock worth $137,640,845 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

