UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

UGI has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. UGI has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. UGI’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on UGI

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.