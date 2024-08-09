UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. UMH Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.950 EPS.
UMH Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $19.05 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -126.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
UMH Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UMH has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.
About UMH Properties
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
