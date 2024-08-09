Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
Umicore Stock Down 1.9 %
UMICY stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. Umicore has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.23.
