Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 107.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 741,363 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.