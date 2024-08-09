United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. United Maritime had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

United Maritime Stock Up 1.4 %

United Maritime stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.54. United Maritime has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

