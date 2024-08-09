United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.79. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $182.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

