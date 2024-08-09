United Parcel Service, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $126.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

