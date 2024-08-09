United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 1.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $127.11 and last traded at $125.84. Approximately 982,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,265,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

The stock has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

