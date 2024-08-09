Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Unitil Stock Down 0.0 %

Unitil stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $926.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. Unitil has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $62.53.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

