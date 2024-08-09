Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Universal has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $770.86 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

