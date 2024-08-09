Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $923.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

