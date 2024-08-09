Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stake Reduced by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 240,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.