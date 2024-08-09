USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 674 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $746.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $66.69.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

