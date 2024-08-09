USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USNA opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $607,724.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

