V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Get V.F. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $200,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,527,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.