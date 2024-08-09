V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $17.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

