V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $19.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VFC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

NYSE VFC opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

