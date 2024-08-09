V2X (NYSE:VVX) Announces Earnings Results

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-4.200 EPS.

NYSE:VVX opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -364.54 and a beta of 0.59. V2X has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

