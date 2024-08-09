Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $326.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.13. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

