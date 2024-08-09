Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Dollar General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

NYSE DG opened at $118.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

