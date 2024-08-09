Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.93.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 10.8 %

NYSE PH opened at $568.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.02 and a 200-day moving average of $530.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

